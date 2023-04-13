Village of Oregon police arrested the mother of a 4-year-old Wednesday after the child was taken to the emergency room the day before because the child had overdosed on marijuana gummies.

Police said they were called to Stoughton Hospital just before 5 p.m. Tuesday because the child's mother and another adult were having difficulty getting the child to respond.

Police later determined that the overdose had occurred at a home in Oregon. In a search of the home at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, they found drug paraphernalia and arrested the child's mother on a tentative child neglect charge. Police did not release the mother's name.

The child was treated at the hospital and released.