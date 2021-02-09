Village of Brooklyn points to unspecified lawsuit and complaints in abolishing police

"Because the Village faced and resolved a recent lawsuit over alleged Brooklyn Police Department wrongdoing as well as unresolved Brooklyn PD personnel issues and complaints, the Village’s future potential liability needs to be minimized to safeguard the taxpayers against significant future costs," its statement says. "By contracting with DCSO, the Village of Brooklyn’s potential liability stemming from policing becomes ZERO."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board said that so far this year, workers' compensation costs for police have increased by $700 and the village’s general liability insurance costs increased by $900.

It also called a contract with the Sheriff's Office a "value-added product" that will include services such as an attorney specializing in police matters, a "police policy and procedure analyst," "professional standards officer" and "specialty organization to investigate complaints against/incidents by Brooklyn Police."

Sheriff's Office coverage was expected to begin March 5, Springer said last week, but it wasn't clear at that time what it would consist of. Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said then that a contract was about a month away from being completed but that the village was expected to spend about $141,000 annually for one deputy to work full-time in the community of about 1,400 south of Madison.