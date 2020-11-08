Video shows UW-Madison employee on motorcycle driving through group of protesters

A video circulating on social media shows a UW-Madison employee on a motorcycle driving through a group of protesters on the Capitol Square Saturday during celebrations of Joe Biden winning the presidential race.

UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone confirmed that the motorcyclist was Rich Yaeger, senior power plant operator at UW-Madison.

"UW-Madison is investigating this incident and will take appropriate action when the investigation is complete," McGlone said "We won't have further comment until the investigation is done."

The video, which was shared by the Instagram account @bipocatwisco, shows Yaeger drive through a group of six or seven protesters with his motorcycle. It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yaeger's motorcycle can be seen with stickers supporting President Donald Trump.

The Instagram account, which shares experiences of people of color on UW-Madison's campus, is asking its followers to contact the university to express their concerns over the incident.