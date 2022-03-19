Video shows off-duty Kenosha cop kneeling on 12-year-old student's neck

KENOSHA - Kenosha school officials have released redacted surveillance footage, showing the lunch hour fight between students and the subsequent chokehold restraint an off-duty police officer placed on a 12-year-old girl to subdue her.

Jerrel Perez, the girl's father, has been calling on the school district to release the footage from March 4. He argues the district attorney should bring charges against Kenosha officer Shawn Guetschow for placing his knee on Perez's daughter's neck to restrain her — a move that was banned for Wisconsin law enforcement officers last year.

The school district initially placed Guetschow on paid leave. He resigned from his part-time security job with the school on Tuesday the Journal Sentinel reported.

Perez's attorney, Drew Devinney, said Guetschow was acting in an on-duty capacity once he placed Perez's daughter in a chokehold. He and his client are calling for criminal charges for the officer.

Perez said his daughter is in therapy and seeing a neurologist for her injuries and has been medically excused from school for two weeks.

In his resignation letter, Guetschow called out the school district for lack of support and said the incident has placed a heavy burden on his family.