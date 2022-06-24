 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Video helps in arrest of Madison man for Dodgeville burglary of home where dog found dead, authorities say

Dejon C. Glover, police photo

Dejon C. Glover.

 DODGEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Video footage helped in the arrest of a Madison man for the burglary Wednesday of a Dodgeville home where a dog was found dead, the Dodgeville Police Department reported.

Police were called to a Spring Street home shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday on a report of a burglary and found that it had been broken into, items were stolen, and a dog was dead, Dodgeville Police Chief David Bauer said in a statement.

Video provided by the homeowner gave police a description of the burglar and a timeline for the crime of between 1:20 p.m. and 2:20 p.m., Bauer said.

Other video footage and the police investigation led to the identification of the burglar’s vehicle, a 2014 Maroon Honda, and it was impounded about six hours later in Madison, Bauer said.

Police contacted the suspect, Dejon C. Glover, 20, by phone at about 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, and he was interviewed in Madison on Thursday and arrested on tentative charges of endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, mistreatment of animals, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft and damage to property.

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics