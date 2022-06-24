Video helps in arrest of Madison man for Dodgeville burglary of home where dog found dead, authorities say

Video footage helped in the arrest of a Madison man for the burglary Wednesday of a Dodgeville home where a dog was found dead, the Dodgeville Police Department reported.

Police were called to a Spring Street home shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday on a report of a burglary and found that it had been broken into, items were stolen, and a dog was dead, Dodgeville Police Chief David Bauer said in a statement.

Video provided by the homeowner gave police a description of the burglar and a timeline for the crime of between 1:20 p.m. and 2:20 p.m., Bauer said.

Other video footage and the police investigation led to the identification of the burglar’s vehicle, a 2014 Maroon Honda, and it was impounded about six hours later in Madison, Bauer said.

Police contacted the suspect, Dejon C. Glover, 20, by phone at about 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, and he was interviewed in Madison on Thursday and arrested on tentative charges of endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, mistreatment of animals, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft and damage to property.

