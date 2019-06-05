Madison police are conducting an internal review after a teenager, who reportedly was "exhibiting threatening behavior," was restrained by police officers and punched multiple times inside his home Monday, with part of the incident captured on a home security camera.
Brandi Grayson, a leader in the local Black Lives Matter movement and outspoken critic of police, posted three videos on Facebook Wednesday with a "trigger warning" due to "violence, black child." The videos, each approximately 30 seconds long, captured the incident that reportedly happened in the teen's home.
Madison police and Journey Mental Health had been working together and determined the boy, 17, was "exhibiting threatening behavior, consistent with someone in a mental health crisis," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The teenager was under a Chapter 51 commitment, which allows for someone in a mental health crisis to be committed to a hospital, and officers went to take him into custody, DeSpain said.
The videos, which are blurry, show the teenager walking down a hallway away from police officers, who follow him into a living room. He appears to grab something from the couch before turning around and then walks past one officer.
He is then pushed against a wall and a struggle ensues before the officer and teenager fall onto another couch.
"As the officers moved to take the subject into custody, he refused to comply with their requests and subsequently resisted handcuffing," DeSpain said.
In the video, at least two officers restrain the teenager on the couch when another officer walks in and appears to pull a spit hood, which is a mesh-like material used by police when people are attempting to spit or bite, from his pocket and puts it over the teen's head.
The video appears to show the officer that placed the hood over the teenager's head punching him three times.
"One officer delivered several strikes during the encounter in an attempt to gain control of the subject," DeSpain said, confirming a "mesh spit hood" was used because the teen was allegedly spitting at officers. "The subject reported no injuries to medical personnel and had no visible injuries at the time of the encounter."
The teenager was brought to a local hospital before being taken to Winnebago Mental Health Institute, he said.
"There is probable cause to charge the subject with multiple criminal offenses; a decision on whether to pursue these charges will be deferred until the subject goes through further mental health evaluation/assessment," DeSpain said.
Police were contacted Monday afternoon about allegations of excessive force, DeSpain said. The incident has been handed over to the police department's Professional Standards and Internal Affairs Unit for investigation.