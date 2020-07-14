Victim seeks hate crime charges after she says man punched her in grocery store parking lot

A McFarland man was arrested last week for allegedly punching a woman in the parking lot of an East Side grocery store in what the victim said was a hate crime.
David G. Lythjohan, 65, was arrested on tentative charges of battery and disorderly conduct following the incident shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday at Woodman’s, 3817 Milwaukee St, Madison police reported.
In Facebook posts and in an interview with Madison365.com, Toshiana Northington said she was dropping her children off at the door of the grocery story because it was raining when a man, later identified as Lythjohan, began honking his horn at her because his car was momentarily blocked in.
Northington said the man flew into a rage and started calling her the n-word. Northington is black; Lythjohan is white. After dropping her four children off, Northington, 32, said she began looking for a place to park her van when the man began banging on her car window then opened her car door and struck her in the face. She responded by kicking him, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Northington's children saw what was happening and went to help their mom. Surveillance video shows the children pulling the man away, DeSpain said. On Tuesday, the police department denied a request by the Wisconsin State Journal to see the full police report and video, citing the ongoing investigation.
During the struggle, Lythjohan was hit in the head and was later seen by Madison Fire Department paramedics after having difficulty responding to an officer's questions, DeSpain said.
Lythjohan, who denied punching Northington, told police he was upset because her car was blocking him from pulling out of a parking stall and that he was trying to pick up his wife who was waiting outside of the grocery, DeSpain said.
The police incident report does not mention the alleged use of racial slurs, although Northington told Madison365 she reported that to police and is asking that her attacker be charged with a hate crime.
