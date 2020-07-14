Victim seeks hate crime charges after she says man punched her in grocery store parking lot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A McFarland man was arrested last week for allegedly punching a woman in the parking lot of an East Side grocery store in what the victim said was a hate crime.

David G. Lythjohan, 65, was arrested on tentative charges of battery and disorderly conduct following the incident shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday at Woodman’s, 3817 Milwaukee St, Madison police reported.

In Facebook posts and in an interview with Madison365.com, Toshiana Northington said she was dropping her children off at the door of the grocery story because it was raining when a man, later identified as Lythjohan, began honking his horn at her because his car was momentarily blocked in.

Northington said the man flew into a rage and started calling her the n-word. Northington is black; Lythjohan is white. After dropping her four children off, Northington, 32, said she began looking for a place to park her van when the man began banging on her car window then opened her car door and struck her in the face. She responded by kicking him, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.