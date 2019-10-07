Police tape istock, generic file photo
iStock photo

A victim’s pinging iPhone led to the arrest of three over the weekend in the latest spree of burglaries to hit the area, police said.

In this case, the crimes were in Shorewood Hills early Saturday morning, but police were working to determine if the case may have given them a big break in solving at least some of the plague of burglaries across southern Wisconsin that has been going on for some time, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said Monday morning.

Shorewood Hills Police Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement that on Saturday at 3:21 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of Blackhawk Drive, and observed a silver Kia Sportage occupied by four people wearing facemasks.

The officer’s squad car was nearly sideswiped by the Kia when the officer attempted to contact the occupants, but he did get the Kia’s license plate before it fled the scene, Chapin said.

After the suspects fled, it was determined there were six burglaries in Shorewood Hills, and like many of the burglaries that have been happening across the area, the suspects entered unlocked vehicles, utilized garage door openers, and then entered residences to steal electronics and other items, Chapin said.

The break in the case happened at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday when a burglary victim contacted Shorewood Hills police to report that their iPhone had pinged near the intersection of Corona Court and Cimarron Trail on the Southwest Side of Madison, Chapin said.

Shorewood Hills police responded and located the vehicle in the 2800 block of Cimarron Trail. After a towing company arrived to seize the vehicle as evidence, the owner of the vehicle exited an apartment and confronted the officer. At that time, the officer observed three males on the porch of the vehicle owner’s apartment who retreated inside the home when the officer attempted to contact the, Chapin said.

A male then exited a patio door and fled after being requested to stop by police, and a short time later, two males exited the common entrance of the apartment building and fled on foot to the rear, Chapin said.

The officer remained with the owner of the vehicle and provided the 911 Center with descriptions of the suspects that fled, while the owner told police there were two children in the residence and possibly one more male.

Police from Madison and Maple Bluff responded with their K-9’s, the apartment was cleared, and a juvenile suspect was taken into custody, while evidence and property were seized. The vehicle owner’s children were found safe and returned to their mother, Chapin said.

Police were able to set up a perimeter, and with the help of the public reporting the suspects whereabouts relayed by the 911 center, all three suspects were taken into custody.

No names had been released as of Monday morning, as the investigation continues.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.