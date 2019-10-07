Shorewood Hills Police Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement that on Saturday at 3:21 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of Blackhawk Drive, and observed a silver Kia Sportage occupied by four people wearing facemasks.
The officer’s squad car was nearly sideswiped by the Kia when the officer attempted to contact the occupants, but he did get the Kia’s license plate before it fled the scene, Chapin said.
After the suspects fled, it was determined there were six burglaries in Shorewood Hills, and like many of the burglaries that have been happening across the area, the suspects entered unlocked vehicles, utilized garage door openers, and then entered residences to steal electronics and other items, Chapin said.
The break in the case happened at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday when a burglary victim contacted Shorewood Hills police to report that their iPhone had pinged near the intersection of Corona Court and Cimarron Trail on the Southwest Side of Madison, Chapin said.
Shorewood Hills police responded and located the vehicle in the 2800 block of Cimarron Trail. After a towing company arrived to seize the vehicle as evidence, the owner of the vehicle exited an apartment and confronted the officer. At that time, the officer observed three males on the porch of the vehicle owner’s apartment who retreated inside the home when the officer attempted to contact the, Chapin said.
A male then exited a patio door and fled after being requested to stop by police, and a short time later, two males exited the common entrance of the apartment building and fled on foot to the rear, Chapin said.
The officer remained with the owner of the vehicle and provided the 911 Center with descriptions of the suspects that fled, while the owner told police there were two children in the residence and possibly one more male.
Police from Madison and Maple Bluff responded with their K-9’s, the apartment was cleared, and a juvenile suspect was taken into custody, while evidence and property were seized. The vehicle owner’s children were found safe and returned to their mother, Chapin said.
Police were able to set up a perimeter, and with the help of the public reporting the suspects whereabouts relayed by the 911 center, all three suspects were taken into custody.
No names had been released as of Monday morning, as the investigation continues.
Report: Filmmakers claim another inmate confessed to killing woman in Steven Avery-Brendan Dassey ‘Making a Murderer’ case
Burglar, sexual offender may be targeting women Downtown, Madison police say
Authorities believe organized group behind continuing spree of burglaries, stolen vehicles
Woman here for Badgers game sexually assaulted in car Downtown, Madison police say
Police: Pass in no passing zone leads to head-on crash that kills 87-year-old man in town of Burke
Review finds Madison police behavior in teen's forceful arrest 'legally justifiable' but flawed
Driver who died in Far West Side crash had suspected heroin, pills in vehicle, Madison police say
Madison police say they have vehicle, not driver in fatal hit-and-run on North Side
Authorities identify Madison man who died in crash into power pole in Monona
Authorities identify bicyclist killed by vehicle in Monona
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.