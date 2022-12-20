Victim of Verona car crash has been identified

The Dane County Medical Examiner has ID'd Nichole L. Warner, 35, of Verona as the woman who died in a Dec. 15 car crash, Chief Dane County medical examiner Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska said.
Warner was reportedly driving down County Highway M at Highway 51 when she crashed at about 5:57 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Warner's death is still under investigation by the city of Verona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
Additional testing is pending.
