Victim of town of Oregon hit-and-run identified; investigators interview driver

A 30-year-old village of Oregon man was identified Wednesday night as the deceased individual found on the side of the road in the town of Oregon last week.

Logan J. Gueths was struck on June 7 sometimes between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. He died from blunt force trauma, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed. His body was found near County Highway MM and County Highway A in the town of Oregon by an alert truck driver around 5 a.m. June 8.

Gueths, a Green Bay native, was killed while out for a jog — "doing one of the things he loved to do" — according to an obituary. He graduated from Ashwaubenon High School and UW-La Crosse with a biology degree, and enjoyed hiking, fishing and hunting.

"Logan was a free spirit: spontaneous, adventurous and untouched by the idea of conformity and anything ordinary," the obituary said. "His infectious energy, laughter and joy was a radiant light in everyone's world."

The obituary also included a quote from his final journal entry.

"Harness the turbulent power of the uncertainty in life," Gueths wrote. "Direct it in the direction towards positivity and away from despair. Do not hinder the power behind this force; it is all powerful. Just focus its aim!"

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it had identified the vehicle involved in the fatal crash and interviewed the driver. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the citizens who contacted us with tips and vehicle leads," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with additional information to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900.

