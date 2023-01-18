 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim of Sun Prairie crash identified

The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified Adrienne E. Nash, 52, of Madison, as the woman who died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 151 in Sun Prairie on Saturday.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:45 p.m., just north of the Reiner Road bridge, Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said in a previous statement.

The death remains under investigation by Sun Prairie police and the Medical Examiner's Office.

