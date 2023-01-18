Victim of Sun Prairie crash identified

The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified Adrienne E. Nash, 52, of Madison, as the woman who died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 151 in Sun Prairie on Saturday.
The crash occurred shortly before 8:45 p.m., just north of the Reiner Road bridge, Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said in a previous statement.
The death remains under investigation by Sun Prairie police and the Medical Examiner's Office.
Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.