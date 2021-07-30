Victim of fatal Downtown Madison stabbing identified

The victim of a fatal stabbing Tuesday night in Downtown has been identified as a 60-year-old Madison man.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Mark T. Ryan died from "homicidal sharp force related trauma" during the incident on the 700 block of Braxton Place.

Madison police have said officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds around 9 p.m., and he died after being taken to a hospital. On Wednesday, police said a suspect was arrested, but at the time declined to answer a series of questions.

The fatal stabbing is the fourth homicide in the city of Madison this year. Braxton Place is within "the Triangle," or an area of land near Brittingham Park bounded by Regent and South Park streets and West Washington Avenue.

