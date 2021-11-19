Victim of East Side homicide identified as Madison man

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Friday the victim of a homicide Wednesday on the city's East Side as a 24-year-old Madison man.
Eric A. Ranson died from "homicidal firearm related trauma," the Medical Examiner's Office said. Police have said a person of interest was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting on the 3500 block of Home Avenue.
Officers were called to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. and found Ranson inside a residence with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The shooting is believed to be targeted.
The killing was the 10th homicide in Madison this year, which includes one in which Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne declined to prosecute, saying the state’s self-defense law likely applied. There were 10 homicides in the city last year.