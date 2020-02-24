Victim in 2018 workplace shooting in Middleton files suit against shooter's estate

A man who was shot multiple times during a 2018 workplace shooting at a Middleton company, before the shooter was himself shot by police, filed a lawsuit Monday against the shooter's estate seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
Lawyers for Eric Wigdahl said in the lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, that Wigdahl suffered permanent injuries, including partial facial paralysis, after he was shot several times by Anthony Tong, 43. Tong died after a shootout with police after first pointing the gun he was carrying at his own head.
You have free articles remaining.
"The actions of Tong caused severe physical pain and emotional distress to Wigdahl," the lawsuit states.
Police never determined a motive for the shooting. An investigation found Tong was legally barred from buying a gun because a serious mental health condition had led to a mental commitment nearly 15 years earlier in South Dakota. But Tong avoided background checks by purchasing gun parts online and assembling the gun he used on Sept. 19, 2018, to shoot four of his co-workers at WTS Paradigm, a software company in Middleton, according to findings released in January 2019 by Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne.
The lawsuit states Wigdahl was sitting in a conference room when he was shot by Tong. The bullets caused multiple fractures and other injuries, and Wigdahl "had to endure multiple surgeries to address six bullet wounds and three bullets that were lodged in his body," the lawsuit states. One bullet severed Wigdahl's right facial nerve, the lawsuit states, causing paralysis on the left side of his face.
Lawyers for Wigdahl and the attorney representing Tong's estate did not respond to messages seeking comment.