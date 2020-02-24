Victim in 2018 workplace shooting in Middleton files suit against shooter's estate

A man who was shot multiple times during a 2018 workplace shooting at a Middleton company, before the shooter was himself shot by police, filed a lawsuit Monday against the shooter's estate seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Lawyers for Eric Wigdahl said in the lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, that Wigdahl suffered permanent injuries, including partial facial paralysis, after he was shot several times by Anthony Tong, 43. Tong died after a shootout with police after first pointing the gun he was carrying at his own head.

"The actions of Tong caused severe physical pain and emotional distress to Wigdahl," the lawsuit states.