You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Victim in North Side shooting dies, suspect hospitalized, Madison police say
alert

Victim in North Side shooting dies, suspect hospitalized, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The victim in a North Side shooting Friday night died on Monday, while the suspect is hospitalized, Madison police said Tuesday.

No names have been released and no formal arrest has been made, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The shooting in the 1800 block of Northport Drive about 9:15 p.m. Friday night left the victim hospitalized in critical condition, Madison police said.

Arriving officers were directed to a suspect who possibly had a gun, and were able to take the person into custody outside the apartment building, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Officers found the person who had been shot in a nearby apartment, Hartman said.

Investigators believe that the suspect and the victim did not know each other, Hartman said.

Police intend to seek charges of attempted homicide, Hartman said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics