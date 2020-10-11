Victim in fatal town of Burke crash identified as Marshall woman

A Marshall woman died after a crash Friday morning in the town of Burke, authorities reported.

Wendy J. Rutherford, 52, died at a hospital after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway T near Seminary Springs Road, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Saturday.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford was driving a minivan west on Highway T when it crossed the centerline and hit a pickup truck being driven on the other side of the road.

In a statement late Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said Rutherford had suffered serious injuries. The other driver sustained minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

