Victim identified in fatal shooting on Madison's Southwest Side

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Wednesday the 24-year-old victim in a fatal Madison shooting Saturday as Maurice R. Bowman, Jr.

Bowman, of Madison, died of "homicidal firearm violence" following a shooting Saturday night on the Southwest Side that also left another man injured, the Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

Bowman was the passenger in a vehicle, which was being driven by a 22-year-old Madison man, when at least one person shot at their car from another vehicle as the duo were driving on the 900 block of Chapel Hill Road, Madison police said.

The Medical Examiner's Office said Bowman died after being taken to a hospital. The driver was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning, but said investigators are following several leads.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at P3Tips.com.

