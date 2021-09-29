Victim from fatal shooting in Madison identified; alleged shooter reportedly to be released

A man shot and killed Monday night was identified Wednesday by his daughter as 52-year-old Brian R. Swan, and an official with the Dane County District Attorney's office said the 59-year-old man accused in the killing is not as yet being charged and will be released from custody.
Swan's daughter, Amanda Jarman, of Oxford, said her father was killed inside a home where he was renting a room on Harley Drive on Madison's Southwest Side.
Doyle Jay Reifert, one of Swan's roommates, according to Jarman, was booked into the county jail early Tuesday morning on a tentative charge for first-degree intentional homicide.
But in an email sent to one of Swan's relatives, Julie Foley, a crime response program manager with the district attorney's office, says "he will not be charged today and will be released from custody sometime after 1 p.m."
The subject of the email is a link to the state law allowing for use of deadly force in the case of self-defense.
This story will be updated.