...FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW EXPECTED LATER TODAY AND
TONIGHT...
.A WINTRY MIX WILL QUICKLY OVERSPREAD SOUTHERN WISCONSIN LATER
THIS AFTERNOON AND THE REST OF THE AREA THIS EVENING, TAPERING
OFF OR ENDING LATER TONIGHT. FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET WILL LIKELY
RESULT IN HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS LATER THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TONIGHT, AND PERHAPS STRETCHING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING.
ICE ACCUMULATIONS BETWEEN A TENTH AND TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE
EXPECTED, MAINLY EAST AND SOUTH OF MADISON. SOME AREAS NEAR
KENOSHA MAY APPROACH A QUARTER OF AN INCH OF ICE. TEMPERATURES
WILL BE IN THE 20S TONIGHT.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO A TENTH OF AN
INCH EXPECTED.
* WHERE...SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE LATE AFTERNOON AND
EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR
FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY
ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
This is a surveillance video image of a man (visible under the street lamp) suspected of attacking a UW-Madison female student early Sunday morning.
A vicious attack against a UW-Madison female student early Sunday morning has frightened students and parents and prompted Madison police to put extra patrols into the area so the suspect can be found and arrested.
The 19-year-old student was hospitalized after the attack that happened at about 3:20 a.m. on Langdon Street at North Carroll Street, but she's been released from the hospital.
Madison police released a surveillance video image of the suspect, and hope to get more video of the scene.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said all resources that can be used are being put into this case.
"We want to reassure parents, students and the community that we are doing everything possible to get this person off the streets," DeSpain said.
The attack was by a stranger, which doesn't happen that often in Madison.
Thanks to a witness seeing the victim being taken by the suspect toward Lake Mendota, police believe the attack was stopped before it turned into something worse.
"This witness saw part of the attack and didn't know what to do, but she found others in the area and they came to help," DeSpain said.
They went toward where the woman had been taken, which was close to Lake Mendota at the end of North Carroll Street.
"When they found her they may have scared him off," DeSpain said.
He said all detectives working in the Central District have been assigned to the case.
The suspect is a black man, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark shoes at the time of the attack.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Madison police, 255-2345, or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.
