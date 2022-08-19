 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Veteran MPD sergeant dragged by a car Friday while responding to a domestic incident

  • 0
madison police car (copy)
FILE PHOTO

A veteran Madison police sergeant was injured Friday after the man he was trying to arrest on a domestic violence call dragged him through an East Side parking lot with his car, Madison police said.

A woman called 911 around 8:40 a.m. concerned for a female friend, Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Winnebago Street before being sent to the shopping plaza on the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue, Fryer said.

The sergeant arrived to find the suspect and victim inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect has several active warrants, including two for domestic battery, Fryer said.

The sergeant was able to get the woman safely out of the vehicle before the man took off, she said. The sergeant was partially inside the vehicle at the time and he was dragged "throughout the parking lot," Fryer said.

People are also reading…

The suspect eventually drove away from the area, she said. Officers and detectives know who he is and are searching for him, but police declined to identify him, saying doing so could jeopardize an active investigation.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital for his injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening.

"The Madison Police Department is thinking about him and offers our full support to him during his recovery," Fryer said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics