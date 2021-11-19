Verona student handled loaded gun inside classroom, complaint states

A Verona High School student arrested on Wednesday for bringing a loaded gun to school had moved the gun from a friend's backpack to the front of his own waistband in a classroom at the school, with other students and staff members present, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

The complaint charged Tavion J. Flowers, 18, of Fitchburg, with possession of a firearm on school grounds, felony bail jumping and carrying a concealed weapon.

Flowers appeared in court Friday and was released from custody on a signature bond. He was ordered not to possess any weapons.

At the time of his arrest Wednesday, Flowers was already on a signature bond for a felony theft charge issued in October, which also barred him from possessing any weapons.

According to a criminal complaint:

A security officer was joking around with another student about how skinny his backpack appeared to be. She briefly slapped her hand on his backpack, and when she did she felt something that felt like it could have been a firearm.

The officer notified her supervisor, a former Madison police officer, who found the student, but the student no longer had the backpack and said he had given it to Flowers.