Verona police investigating single-car crash that left Barneveld man with life-threatening injuries

The Verona Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man from Barneveld with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening.
The dark-colored, full-size SUV crashed on Highway PB in Verona at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Mark Horstmann said. The driver, a 45-year-old man from Barneveld, was the only one in the car and taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for his serious injuries.
Before the crash, the SUV was traveling westbound on Highway 18 across the median, in the eastbound lanes of Highway 18 briefly then back on the median before going airborne and landing on Highway PB, Horstmann said.
Verona fire, Fitch-Rona EMS, the Dane County Sheriff's Office and New Glarus EMS also responded to the crash.
The investigation is ongoing, and Horstmann said no further details would be released Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone who had seen the SUV on Highway 18 before the crash or had seen the crash happen on Highway PB is asked to call the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623.
