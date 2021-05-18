 Skip to main content
Verona police investigating after woman says she was assaulted on Military Ridge State Trail
Verona police investigating after woman says she was assaulted on Military Ridge State Trail

Verona police are investigating after a woman said she was physically assaulted on Military Ridge State Trail near Lincoln Street Monday night. 

The woman told police she was walking on the trail at around 8:30 p.m. Monday when a man grabbed her from behind, partially covered her mouth and pulled her to the ground, Chief Bernard Coughlin said. The woman said she was able to scream and fight off the man.

The woman was left with minor injuries. 

The man was last seen running west on the trail after crossing Lincoln Street. A K9 search for the man was unsuccessful. He is described as a Black man with a medium build, 17 to 25 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, with curly hair.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Verona police at 608-845-7623.



