Verona police chief says there could be other alleged victims of substitute teacher charged with sexual assaults

The chief of police in Verona, where a substitute teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting two students, said there could be more alleged victims and that school officials have been reluctant in recent years to contact his department about potential crime in the schools.
Dustin D. Schallert, 30, of Madison, faces two counts of sexual assault for incidents earlier this month at the Verona School District’s Badger Ridge Middle School. According to a criminal complaint, an 11-year-old girl and some of her classmates told police Schallert grabbed the girl’s buttocks during a class on March 5, and a 13-year-old girl told police Schallert put his hand down the top of her shirt and touched the top of her chest on March 6.
Schallert remained in the Dane County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Verona Police Chief Bernard Coughlin said the investigation into Schallert continues, and as of late Friday police had interviewed some 60 people, mostly children, and that about 12 of them had reported some form of inappropriate touching by the former substitute teacher. Coughlin didn’t know if those reports would result in additional charges against Schallert, but police still had more people to interview.
Schallert was hired Jan. 2, according to district spokeswoman Kelly Kloepping. Records from the district show he subbed 18 times at four district schools — Badger Ridge, Core Knowledge Charter School, Country View Elementary School and Savannah Oaks Middle School — between Jan. 6 and March 6.
District officials say they responded swiftly when told by students of Schallert’s alleged behavior toward the end of the school day on March 6, and in a statement said Schallert was removed from the school within 15 minutes and Dane County child protective services, or CPS, was contacted some 30 minutes after that.
But Coughlin and Verona Mayor Luke Diaz have been critical of school officials for not contacting police as well. Police first learned of the March 6 incident after being contacted by the alleged victim’s father at about 6 that evening, according to the complaint.
Coughlin said that because the case is active, it’s not clear whether the delay might end up affecting the case, but in general, an immediate police response can ensure victims and witnesses are interviewed in controlled settings and that evidence isn’t lost.
An hours-long delay “puts us at a disadvantage, for sure,” he said, noting that the district’s high school and middle school are next door to each other and the high school’s police liaison officer could have walked over on the afternoon of March 6.
Schallert’s behavior as reported to police and district officials also suggests he could have been intoxicated at the time of the alleged assaults, Coughlin said, and a quicker police response might have helped determine whether that was the case. He also said it can be difficult for victims to have to tell their stories multiple times, as the alleged victims did in this case — first to district officials and then to police.
“Most important, we would have had the opportunity to detain him,” Coughlin said.
State law requires those who work with children and other so-called mandated reporters to contact either child protective services or law enforcement when they have “reasonable cause to suspect that a child seen by the person in the course of professional duties has been abused or neglected.”
In an emailed response to questions from the Wisconsin State Journal, Kloepping said that “in this matter, given the nature of the allegation, CPS was contacted given their vast experience with conducting investigations in sensitive matters such as those presented. Additionally, we were informed by CPS at the time of making the report that they would review the report and determine whether to notify law enforcement.”
CPS officials typically refuse to discuss specific cases, citing children’s privacy, and a message left with Dane County Human Services, which handles reports of abuse, was not returned.
Coughlin said the March 6 incident wasn’t the first time the district has neglected to let police know of potential crimes in the schools, and that he’s made clear to the district that police would like better cooperation.
“There’s been a concerted effort for some time to limit the involvement of the police department in any school matters,” he said.
Kloepping denied that was the case, saying “we have a long-standing collaborative relationship with the Verona PD.”
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim and a witness in the March 5 incident told police they reported it to a teacher and Associate Principal Jamie Thomas, but Schallert was still at school the next day when the second alleged incident occurred. Kloepping said Friday that prior to the afternoon of March 6, “no teacher made any report to any Badger Ridge administrator of any concern regarding Mr. Schallert” and “Thomas was not informed by any student or staff member of any concern regarding Mr. Schallert.”
During bail arguments Thursday, Dane County Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter said Schallert was previously a teacher at a school district in Lafayette County, and “based on his own statement, he left that job in Lafayette County in part after being criticized by other employees for having an inappropriate relationship with a then-7-year-old child.”
State Department of Public Instruction records show Schallert had a one-year emergency license to teach music in the 2013-14 school year in the Argyle School District, which is in Lafayette County. Officials at the district did not respond to requests for comment.
Kloepping said the Verona district was “not made aware of any concerning information from other school districts” about Schallert when it conducted a background check before he was hired.
DPI records show Schallert was licensed to teach in the state from 2012 to 2017. His more recent license, obtained July 1, is under investigation, according to agency.
Schallert had also been on the list of substitute teachers the Madison School District draws from, but was removed the day after his arrest, according to district spokesman Tim LeMonds. Work responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak prevented the district from immediately saying where Schallert had taught in the district and how many times, LeMonds said.