Verona police chief says there could be other alleged victims of substitute teacher charged with sexual assaults

District officials say they responded swiftly when told by students of Schallert’s alleged behavior toward the end of the school day on March 6, and in a statement said Schallert was removed from the school within 15 minutes and Dane County child protective services, or CPS, was contacted some 30 minutes after that.

But Coughlin and Verona Mayor Luke Diaz have been critical of school officials for not contacting police as well. Police first learned of the March 6 incident after being contacted by the alleged victim’s father at about 6 that evening, according to the complaint.

Coughlin said that because the case is active, it’s not clear whether the delay might end up affecting the case, but in general, an immediate police response can ensure victims and witnesses are interviewed in controlled settings and that evidence isn’t lost.

An hours-long delay “puts us at a disadvantage, for sure,” he said, noting that the district’s high school and middle school are next door to each other and the high school’s police liaison officer could have walked over on the afternoon of March 6.