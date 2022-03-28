Verona Police arrest pair for drug, weapons possession

Verona Police arrested two people after an officer found drugs and multiple weapons in their vehicle early Sunday morning, police said.

At about 2:43 a.m., Sun., an officer contacted a vehicle in a driveway on the 400 block of South Main Street. The officer was looking for Devin Crayton, 32, of Verona, who was wanted by the Madison Police Department for a weapons offense. The officer searched the vehicle and found two loaded handguns, an illegal short-barreled shotgun, and drug paraphernalia.

Crayton was arrested for a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and six counts of felony bail jumping. Amanda Johanson, 29, of Verona, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

Both were booked into Dane County jail and charges were referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.