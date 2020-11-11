 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Verona man sought by U.S. Marshals arrested after fleeing from officers on foot
0 comments
alert top story

Verona man sought by U.S. Marshals arrested after fleeing from officers on foot

{{featured_button_text}}
Verona Police squad (copy)
VERONA POLICE DEPARTMENT

A man being sought by U.S. Marshals was arrested in Verona Wednesday after fleeing from officers on foot, Verona police said. 

Officers attempted to arrest Damariyah M. Muhammad, 19, of Verona, on the 200 block of S. Shuman St. at around 12:10 p.m. when Muhammad fled on foot, Sgt. Jesse Christensen said. As officers pursued him, Muhammad took out a 9mm handgun with an extended 30-round magazine from his hooded sweatshirt and threw it under a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. 

Muhammad was ultimately caught and arrested shortly after, Christensen said.

Damariyah M. Muhammad

Muhammad. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Verona police had found probable cause to arrest Muhammad for charges stemming from a traffic stop that he also fled from on Saturday. Muhammad was also wanted for armed robbery at the time of his arrest along with being sought by U.S. Marshals. He was also out on bail for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as a passenger, resisting/obstructing and bail jumping. 

Muhammad was booked into the Dane County Jail on his outstanding warrant in addition to several other tentative charges including fleeing/eluding, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. 

More COVID-19 outbreaks in Wisconsin prisons top recent notable crime-related news

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics