Verona man sought by U.S. Marshals arrested after fleeing from officers on foot

A man being sought by U.S. Marshals was arrested in Verona Wednesday after fleeing from officers on foot, Verona police said.

Officers attempted to arrest Damariyah M. Muhammad, 19, of Verona, on the 200 block of S. Shuman St. at around 12:10 p.m. when Muhammad fled on foot, Sgt. Jesse Christensen said. As officers pursued him, Muhammad took out a 9mm handgun with an extended 30-round magazine from his hooded sweatshirt and threw it under a vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Muhammad was ultimately caught and arrested shortly after, Christensen said.

Verona police had found probable cause to arrest Muhammad for charges stemming from a traffic stop that he also fled from on Saturday. Muhammad was also wanted for armed robbery at the time of his arrest along with being sought by U.S. Marshals. He was also out on bail for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as a passenger, resisting/obstructing and bail jumping.

Muhammad was booked into the Dane County Jail on his outstanding warrant in addition to several other tentative charges including fleeing/eluding, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.