Verona man out on bail arrested for violent sexual assault of female escort, Madison police say

A Verona man out on bail was arrested for the violent sexual assault of a female escort, Madison police reported.

The woman was attacked inside a car in the 6400 block of Toribrooke Lane around 4 a.m. on July 15, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Police developed probable cause to arrest Max E. Bell, 30, on a tentative charge of second-degree sexual assault and felony bail jumping after the Wisconsin State Crime Lab matched his DNA with DNA collected after the assault, DeSpain said.

At the time of the assault, Bell was out on bail for other crimes, including sexual assault, and the strangulation of another escort, DeSpain said.

A Madison police detective has been working with Project Respect to provide support to the July victim, DeSpain said.

