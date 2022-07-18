Verona man faces 2nd OWI after police chase at 100 mph-plus, authorities say

A Verona man faces a second OWI after a short police chase that reached 108 miles per hour, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near exit 44 when the vehicle took off resulting in the high-speed pursuit that ended after a short time when the drive stopped, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The driver Joshua J Jensen, 28, was arrested and taken to the Iowa Count Jail on tentative charges of second offense operating while under the influence, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, the statement said.
