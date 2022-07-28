Verona man convicted of attacks on sex workers he summoned

A Verona man was convicted Wednesday night of batteries of two sex workers and the sexual assault of one other in separate incidents over a period of about 2½ years starting in 2018.

A jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about three hours before finding Max E. Bell, 32, guilty on all seven counts he faced, including six felonies and one misdemeanor, stemming from the assaults in Verona and Madison. The verdicts came after a three-day trial before Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, who will sentence Bell at a later date.

The second-degree sexual assault conviction carries up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Bell was also convicted of three counts of bail jumping, which each carry up to six years. A substantial battery conviction carries up to 3½ years, while pandering is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum nine-month jail sentence.

A criminal complaint charged that on Feb. 14, 2018, Bell arranged through a website to meet a sex worker, then began choking her after leading her to a dimly-lit basement of a building on Paoli Street in Verona, where Bell lived. He was charged in 2019 with strangulation and pandering for that incident.

On July 15, 2020, according to a second complaint, Bell arranged to meet a different woman by texting her at a number posted on a website, then met her for sex in a car parked on Toribrooke Lane in Madison. When the sex strayed into a particular act the woman did not agree to and found painful, she told police she repeatedly told Bell to stop, but he did not. On Oct. 13, 2020, Bell was charged with second-degree sexual assault and two counts of bail jumping for that incident.

Another woman, also a sex worker, who read about the earlier incidents on madison.com after Bell's arrest, saw Bell's photo and called police, telling them Bell had battered her after arranging through a website to meet her for sex outside a home in Madison. She said she was certain the man in the photo was the same person who had attacked her on Sept. 17, 2019. Bell was charged on Nov. 20, 2020, with substantial battery and bail jumping.

In closing arguments Wednesday, defense attorneys Colleen Taylor and Adam Welch maintained that two of the women pursued charges against Bell because they were angry that Bell hadn't given them all of the money he had agreed to pay. Unable to recover it from Bell themselves, the attorneys argued, the women sought retribution by involving police -- not only for themselves but for the community of sex workers in order to discourage bad behavior from customers.

Taylor and Welch argued the evidence against Bell was lacking, that police had not fully investigated the allegations before charging Bell, and that the jury could find reasonable doubt that he committed the crimes.

One of the women, the last who came forward, was simply mistaken about the person she believes she saw attack her, Welch told the jury.

But Assistant District Attorneys John Rice and Lexi Keyes argued that the women had no motive to make up stories about Bell and the attacks. Their reports resulted in head-to-toe medical examinations by a forensic nurse and having to come to court to tell a group of strangers on the jury about their lives as sex workers.

"If you believe what the defense just told you, Max Bell is the most unlucky person in the world," Keyes told the jury, arguing that it was remarkable that three women who did not know one another and were assaulted at different times would all point the finger at the same person.

"These women were afraid to come forward," Keyes said. "But they were brave. They came, and they told you what happened."