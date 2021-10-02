Verona man charged with sexual assault after backlogged kit is tested

A Verona man was charged with sexual assault after evidence was tested as part of an ongoing effort to test backlogged sexual assault kits, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Friday.
Herman Gomez Garza, 30, was charged Sept. 23 with an alleged sexual assault of a child under 16 that occurred in June of 2008, according to the DOJ. A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the alleged assault. According to the DOJ, DNA collected in the kit matched Garza.
The investigation is part of a yearslong initiative led by Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, and his Republican predecessor, former Attorney General Brad Schimel, to eliminate a backlog of nearly 7,000 forensic exams, known as sexual assault kits, in law enforcement and hospital custody across the state that the DOJ discovered in 2014.
“Testing sexual assault kits can make the difference in whether investigations result in prosecutions and justice for survivors,” Kaul said in a statement. “We must ensure that every sexual assault kit in Wisconsin is sent to the state crime labs.”
With federal grant funding, Wisconsin began testing kits in 2016 and finished in late 2019. Kaul announced in November 2019 that the backlog of forensic exams, some of which dated back to the 1980s, had been cleared.
The thousands of cases remained on hospital and law enforcement shelves in Wisconsin because suspects were already identified and prosecutors thought cases were too weak to continue or victims wouldn’t cooperate.
Garza made his first court appearance on Sept. 23.