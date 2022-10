Verona man arrested for keeping place of prostitution, police say

A Verona man has been arrested for keeping a place of prostitution, police reported.

At about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Verona police and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 103 Lucille Street in Verona and arrested Michael Cotter, 58, on a tentative charge of keeping a place of prostitution, Lt. Dustin Fehrmann said in a statement.

In addition, a 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman who were not identified were taken into custody on outstanding arrest warrants, Fehrmann said.

This investigation is continuing and no further information was being released, Fehrmann said.