Verona man accused of attack on third sex worker he solicited

A Verona man already facing charges for the alleged assaults of two sex workers in separate incidents in 2018 and 2020 was charged Friday with battering a third sex worker in 2019.
The woman told Madison police she didn't know who the man was until last month, when she happened to see a news item on madison.com and recognized Max E. Bell, 30, from a photo as the man who had attacked her on Sept. 17, 2019.
"That's him, you guys got him," she told an officer on Oct. 26, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court. "Not for my attack yet but he's locked up. I stumbled upon this and almost threw up when I saw his picture."
She told police she believes there are more victims of Bell who have not called police.
"He's a terrible person," she said, according to the complaint.
The complaint states Bell arranged to meet the woman, who had advertised herself on a website used by sex workers to find customers, outside a home in Madison. The location was not specified in the complaint. She said he told her the entrance to his bedroom was in the back, and as they walked along the side of the house she said "Justin," as Bell had called himself, punched her from behind and knocked her to the ground.
She said he hit her several times, and kept punching the back of her head when she fell onto the grass. The complaint states the woman said Bell fled when she started screaming.
Bell is charged with substantial battery as a repeat offender and felony bail jumping.
Bail for Bell was set at $1,000, atop a $5,000 bail that was set for Bell in October. He remains in the Dane County Jail.
Support Local Journalism
At the time of the 2019 incident, Bell was free on a signature bond after he had been charged with strangulation and pandering for an alleged similar incident in Verona on Feb. 14, 2018. A criminal complaint in that incident states Bell had arranged to meet another sex worker through a website, and after leading her to the dimly-lit basement of a building on Paoli Street where Bell lived, he began choking the woman until she nearly passed out.
Though he is not charged with sexual assault for that incident, the woman told police that rough sex followed the strangulation, and she said she didn't know if Bell would kill her or let her go when he was finished with her, the complaint states. While she said she had met Bell for sex, she did not "agree for it to go down the way it did," according to the complaint.
Most recently, Bell was arrested and charged in October with second-degree sexual assault and two counts of bail jumping for a July 15 incident in which it's alleged he arranged to meet a woman after texting her number, which she had posted on a website.
They began having sex in a vehicle on Toribrooke Lane in Madison, outside a home where Bell lived at the time, when he became rough with her. She repeatedly told him to stop, she told police, but he didn't, a criminal complaint in that case states. She said she screamed, hoping a friend in a nearby car, brought along for security, could hear her. Bell stopped, she said, when she hit him in the eye, according to the complaint.
Police later identified Bell by DNA and by a police report filed in March after Bell had cut his arms at the Toribrooke Lane home, the complaint states.
Bell was also charged in March with second-degree sexual assault for a 2016 incident in which an acquaintance alleged Bell raped her at her home in Verona.
