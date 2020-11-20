Verona man accused of attack on third sex worker he solicited

She said he hit her several times, and kept punching the back of her head when she fell onto the grass. The complaint states the woman said Bell fled when she started screaming.

Bell is charged with substantial battery as a repeat offender and felony bail jumping.

Bail for Bell was set at $1,000, atop a $5,000 bail that was set for Bell in October. He remains in the Dane County Jail.

At the time of the 2019 incident, Bell was free on a signature bond after he had been charged with strangulation and pandering for an alleged similar incident in Verona on Feb. 14, 2018. A criminal complaint in that incident states Bell had arranged to meet another sex worker through a website, and after leading her to the dimly-lit basement of a building on Paoli Street where Bell lived, he began choking the woman until she nearly passed out.

Though he is not charged with sexual assault for that incident, the woman told police that rough sex followed the strangulation, and she said she didn't know if Bell would kill her or let her go when he was finished with her, the complaint states. While she said she had met Bell for sex, she did not "agree for it to go down the way it did," according to the complaint.