Verona High student arrested with loaded, semi-automatic handgun at school, police say
VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Main entrance
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Verona High School student was arrested Wednesday for having a loaded, semiautomatic handgun at school, Verona police said. 

Tavion Flowers, 18, was taken into custody after school security learned he had a firearm, Sgt. Jesse Christensen said in a statement. While security staff took Flowers into the parking lot, he was detained and the .40-caliber pistol fell out of his waistband, Christensen said. 

Officers responded to the school around 12:37 p.m. after the school told authorities they had recovered the handgun. 

Flowers was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of felony possession of a firearm on school property, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and felony bail jumping for an unrelated case, Christensen said.

