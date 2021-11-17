Verona High student arrested with loaded, semi-automatic handgun at school, police say

JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
A Verona High School student was arrested Wednesday for having a loaded, semiautomatic handgun at school, Verona police said.
Tavion Flowers, 18, was taken into custody after school security learned he had a firearm, Sgt. Jesse Christensen said in a statement. While security staff took Flowers into the parking lot, he was detained and the .40-caliber pistol fell out of his waistband, Christensen said.
Officers responded to the school around 12:37 p.m. after the school told authorities they had recovered the handgun.
Flowers was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of felony possession of a firearm on school property, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and felony bail jumping for an unrelated case, Christensen said.
Photos: A look inside the new Verona High School
Main Entrance
The product of a $181.3 million referendum voters overwhelmingly approved more than three years ago, the 592,000-square-foot Verona High School designed by Eppstein Uhen Architects in Verona, Wis., pictured Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, will remain empty of students as the start of in-person classes have been delayed to coronavirus concerns. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Atrium
As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delays the opening of the new Verona High School, chairs remain stacked on tables in the atrium of the 592,000-square-foot building in Verona, Wis. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. A pair of second and third floor "bridges" divide the common space into three sections. Pictured is the middle portion of the atrium, which is designed as a dining and gathering area. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Reception desk
The reception lobby of the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis., pictured Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, features wood accent from trees harvested at the site and decorative carpeting featuring the school's colors. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Atrtium
Pictured from a second floor overlook, a portion of the atrium at the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis. is seen Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. The sun-lit gathering and dining space runs the length of two football fields below the school's second and third floor classrooms. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Social stairs
"Social stairs," designed to promote collaborative student engagement at the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis., pictured Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, will remain free of students for the start of the fall semester as the building remains closed for in-person classes due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Flexible seating
Every classroom in the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis. features flexible seating and gathering options, including movable tables and chairs of various heights, textures and sizes. Previewing one of the rooms Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 is principal Pamela Hammen. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Library
Floor-to-ceiling windows in the library of the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis. offer expansive views of the surrounding countryside Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Commercial kitchen classroom
One of several food preparations stations in a commercial kitchen area of the new Verona High School, pictured Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, will offer students and teachers the chance to replicate a restaurant environment when the school eventually opens in Verona, Wis. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Harvested wood
Wooden accents on the side of staircases and around display cases at the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis., pictured Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, came from trees cut down on the site and made into timber boards, including white oak, red oak, hickory, walnut, elm and cherry trees. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Competitive pool
A competitive swimming and diving pool, one of two pools at the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis., is pictured Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Trades training
Tooling and fabrication equipment in a workshop at the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis., pictured Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, will provide students with a hands-on trades experience when the school eventually opens. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Performing Arts Center
A performing arts center at the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis., pictured Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, features multi-colored seats and a below-stage orchestra pit. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Cardio equipment
Aerobic exercise equipment at the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis., pictured Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, will remain idle until in-person classes and sporting events resume at the school which is closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Security wall
Verona High School principal Pamela Hammen demonstrates a sliding security wall, which would be used to shield students and teachers inside classrooms in the event of a critical incident, at the new school in Verona, Wis. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Keyboard workstations
Digital keyboards and computer workstations await installation in a music room at the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Historical perspective
A framed photograph of the 1924 graduating class at Verona High School, featuring 15 students and the school's principal, is displayed on a wall of the new $150-million shool in Verona, Wis. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fieldhouse
Events in the gymnasium and fieldhouse at the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis., pictured Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, will have to wait until the building is cleared to open to students and visitors. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Automotive classroom
Verona High School principal Pamela Hammen walks past one of three hydraulic vehicle lifts in an automotive training area at the new school in Verona, Wis. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Strength and conditioning
Weightlifting stations at the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis., pictured Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, will remain idle until in-person classes and sporting events resume at the school which is closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Finishing touches
As workers put the final touches on the new $150 million Verona High School, Sady Melendez, front, and Carlos Raudales, of Regency Janitorial Services, clean the windows on a building that will be empty in September after the district decided to have most students start the school year online.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Distant view
A portion of the southern exterior of the new Verona High School in Verona, Wis. is seen from across U.S. Highway 151 Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
