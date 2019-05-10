Verona Area High School was the scene of three student fights Thursday, with parents arriving and threatening staff because of the mayhem.
Several students and a staff member were injured and all of the students involved were suspended for Friday, with police having a larger presence on the school campus on Friday to quell any disturbances.
The incidents happened around noon, 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., Verona police said.
In the first of the three fights, several students were fighting in the commons area, with other students watching the fight and recording it on their cellphones.
The school liaison officer, a Verona police officer assigned to the school, called for backup during the first fight, with school staff already breaking up the fight before officers arrived on scene.
An hour later, a large fight between students broke out in the hallway near the school's performing arts center.
"The officer was physically restraining a juvenile who was trying to actively fight," said Lt. David Dresser. "The officer was having a difficult time calling for assistance over the radio, but due to the sounds of an officer in distress, there was a large law enforcement response to the high school."
The response included deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, with the officers and deputies detaining several students.
The two fights prompted a response from parents, who descended on the school to complain about the incidents.
"Several upset parents entered the high school and were yelling, threatening staff and creating a disturbance," Dresser said. "Officers stood by until the group of adults left the building."
During the parent disturbance, the school officer was kicked by a student, and a boy who had been beaten up in one of the earlier fights was taken to the hospital by his father.
The third student fight broke out at 2:45 p.m., again in the commons area, with a girl taken to the hospital because she had a medical emergency while trying to break up the fight.
"Another female juvenile was taken into custody after she punched a police officer who was attempting to restore order," Dresser said.
A male student was taken into custody after police determined he was the primary aggressor in the fight.
"While taking him into custody, a different female student became disruptive, flipping over a table, so she was also taken into custody," Dresser said.
A school staff member had been battered during the fight, and the person sought medical attention.
A total of three juveniles were arrested and taken to the juvenile reception center in Downtown Madison. Police didn't say what the students were charged with.
Principal Pam Hammen emailed parents about the fights Thursday night, and also said students who were fanning the flames of the fights on social media also faced suspension.