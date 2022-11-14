Vernon County motorist swerves to dodge cow, hits another, authorities say

A driver in Vernon County struck and killed a cow early Thursday after swerving to avoid hitting other cows in the road, authorities said.

The motorist was on County Road J in the town of Franklin just after 3 a.m. when he drove into the cows, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

There were three different cows in the road, the driver said, who was uninjured.

Authorities notified the cows' owner of the incident and the driver's vehicle was towed from the scene.

The driver was not cited, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said.