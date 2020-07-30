You are the owner of this article.
Vernon county man hospitalized after dump truck vs. farm tractor crash

Crash

A dump truck crashed into a farm tractor Wednesday afternoon in Vernon county, causing life-threatening injuries to the tractor driver. 

 VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Vernon county man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after a crash between a dump truck and a farm tractor, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said.

Danny White, 66, of the village of La Farge, was driving the tractor along Highway 82 near Slayback Road in the town of Stark around noon, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a statement. 

Also driving westbound along Highway 82 was Michael Anderson, 71, of the village of La Farge, in the dump truck, Spears said. 

As White started to make a left turn, Anderson attempted to to pass White, also on the left, Spears said. Anderson's truck hit the front end of White's tractor, causing the tractor to overturn. 

White was ejected from the tractor. He was taken to the Viroqua Airport, then flown to a hospital in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries, Spears said. 

Anderson sustained minor injuries and declined being taken to the hospital.

The La Farge Fire Department, Gundersen Air, Wisconsin State Patrol, La Farge Ambulance, village of La Farge Streets Department and Vernon County Emergency Management assisted with the crash. 

The Sheriff's Office is investigating. 

