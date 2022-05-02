Vernon County high school student arrested after throwing peer onto concrete floor, police say

A 17 year old Hillsboro High School student was arrested and charged with felony assault after allegedly throwing a fellow 15 year old student onto a concrete floor inside the school, causing a head injury, police said.

Hillsboro Police Department officers arrived at the Vernon County high school after receiving reports about an altercation Friday. During the Department's investigation, officers determined that the 17 year old student had assaulted the 15 year old between classes in the hallway.

Surveillance video showed that the 17 year old walked up behind the 15 year old, who was looking in a locker, and punched him in the head. The 17 year old then grabbed the 15 year old, picked him up, and threw him onto the floor. The 15 year old is in the hospital after sustaining the head injury, police said.

Police took the 17 year old to jail, where he was released on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions.

The Hillsboro Police Department's investigation of the incident is ongoing.

