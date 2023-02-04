A grease fire at a Vera Court apartment Saturday morning displaced 11 people, including 5 children, and caused $100,000 in damage, the Madison Fire Department said.

No one was injured.

The fire at 700 Vera Court, which was reported at 11:30 a.m., started from cooking left unattended, Fire Department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said.

Firefighters found the unit filled with smoke within 3 feet of the floor, Galvez said.

The blaze never spread past the unit it began in, but it caused significant fire and smoke damage throughout the building and neighboring units, according to Galvez.

