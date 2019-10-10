Madison police warned that the arrest of two “ringleaders” in the spree of burglaries and vehicle thefts that has plagued southern Wisconsin in recent months wouldn’t put an end to such crimes.
That was shown early Thursday morning on the Far East Side, when two vehicles and items from a home were stolen, Lt. Diana Nachtigal said in a statement.
At about 2:15 a.m. Thursday, suspects used a garage door opener located in a locked vehicle parked in the driveway to get into a residence in the 5100 block of Wintergreen Drive. Keys and other items were taken from inside the home, while two of the three cars parked in the driveway were stolen, Nachtigal said.
A barking dog alerted several of the residents who were inside the home at the time, Nachtigal said.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.