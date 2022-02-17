Vehicles hit, no injuries reported in 4 shootings overnight, Madison police say

Vehicles were struck, but no injuries were reported in four shootings overnight, Madison police reported.

One shooting was reported on the North Side and three on the South Side ranging from about 8:40 p.m. to about 12:30 a.m., but no information was available on whether they were connected.

At about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, police were sent to the 3500 block of Straubel Street on the North Side on a report of shots fired.

A man told police he was driving to an apartment complex in the area and upon arrival observed a white Mercedes following him and it then cut in front of him. Multiple shots then were fired at him from the Mercedes, with one round hitting the hood of his vehicle and another an unoccupied vehicle parked on the street, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

The man drove from the area, with the Mercedes following until it turned off on a side street, Becker said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were sent to the 3000 block of Todd Drive on the South Side on multiple reports of gunshots outside, with one caller to 911 reporting hearing up to nine shots, Becker said.

A suspect vehicle was reported leaving the area, but police were unable to locate any shell casings, damaged homes, or damaged vehicles, Becker said.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were sent to the 1900 block of South Park Street on the South Side after multiple 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots, Becker said.

Witnesses described a vehicle leaving the area after the shots, and officers found an unoccupied vehicle parked in the 400 block of Beld Street that was hit by at least one round, Becker said.

No other property damage was found, but multiple pieces of evidence, including multiple shell casings from two different caliber firearms, were recovered, Becker said.

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Colby Street on the South Side after multiple 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots, with eight different witnesses reporting 7-10 shots, Becker said.

In the 700 block of Olin Street near the intersection of Whittier Street, police found several shell casings, but no damaged homes or vehicles, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

