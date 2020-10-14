Vehicles drive from Southwest Side after gunshots, Madison police say

Vehicles drove from a scene on the Southwest Side after gunshots rang out Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Several callers reported hearing gunshots near the intersection of Raymond Road and Prairie Road and then several vehicles driving away shortly before 8:45 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Officers located six spent shell casings in the road and recovered one bullet, Hartman said.

No property damage was found and no injuries were reported, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on P3Tips.com.

