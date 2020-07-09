Vehicles damaged in car-to-car shooting on Far West Side, Madison police say

Vehicles were damaged, but no injuries reported in a car-to-car shooting early Thursday morning on the Far West Side, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 3 a.m., a caller reported hearing gunshots in the 7900 block of Tree Lane, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
Responding officers located 25 spent shell casings but no one who was injured, Hartman said.
They also checked camera footage and saw a silver sedan shooting at another silver car in a parking lot. Two vehicles that were not involved in the incident were damaged by gunfire, Hartman said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.
