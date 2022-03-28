 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicles damaged by gunshots on South Side, police say

Vehicles were damaged by gunshots on the South Side early Friday morning, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog on Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Perry Street, and was determined to be in the jurisdiction of the town of Madison, Barnes said.

The town of Madison will cease to exist on Oct. 31, and the area of the shots fired incident will become part of the city.

No information on the incident was available from town of Madison police on Monday morning.

Barnes said at about 3:15 a.m. Friday multiple callers reported hearing possible shots fired in the 2800 block of Perry Street, and officers located fired shell casings and several unoccupied vehicles damaged by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported.

