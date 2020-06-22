You are the owner of this article.
Vehicles, apartments struck in fusillade of bullets in Fitchburg, police say
Vehicles, apartments struck in fusillade of bullets in Fitchburg, police say

Fitchburg Police squad car tight crop 2-11-19
Fitchburg Police Department

Vehicles and apartments were struck in a fusillade of bullets on Sunday afternoon in Fitchburg, police reported.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Post Road and Index Road, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Officers located multiple shell casings near the intersection, two parked vehicles that were struck by bullets, and determined that bullets had gone through the walls of two apartments in the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road that were occupied at the time, Hartwick said.

No injuries were reported.

Based on witness statements, investigators believe a man got out of an SUV and fired multiple rounds at a car that was driving on Post Road, Hartwick said.

The shooter was described as black male with dreadlocks. His vehicle was described as light blue small SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue or Toyota RAV-4. And the targeted vehicle was described as a newer style, black or charcoal Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by sending a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg,” or online at P3Tips.com.

