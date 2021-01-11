Vehicle windows shattered, car stolen on South, Southeast sides on Saturday, Madison police say

Vehicle windows were shattered and a car was stolen in incidents on the South Side and Southeast Side on Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
In the first incident about 5:15 a.m., windows were shattered on numerous cars and they were rummaged through in the 2900 block of Ashford Lane, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
A 2011 beige Ford Taurus that contained a handgun was stolen out of the lot and the car was spotted later fleeing the 4200 block of Owl Creek Drive after more damage to cars were reported in that area, Grigg said.
At about 6:45 a.m., multiple cars were damaged and rummaged through on Saturday morning in the 4200 block of Owl Creek Drive and nearby on Eagle Summit Court, Grigg said.
One person told police they woke up to three muffled bangs and officers found numerous cars with their windows completely shattered, Grigg said.
Multiple suspects who were wearing all black were seen fleeing the area in the Taurus stolen in the Ashford Lane spree, Grigg said.
