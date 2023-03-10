Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are more than 217 million vehicles driving on American roads today. While advances in safety technology make driving far less dangerous now than it was in decades past, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that in 2017 there were 37,133 fatalities as a result of motor vehicle crashes.

While safety technologies in automobiles—for example, seat belts, airbags, and impact resistance—largely focus on lowering injury and fatality rates when a collision occurs, law enforcement officials work to prevent collisions in the first place by identifying drivers who make dangerous decisions on the road, such as disobeying traffic laws, operating an unsafe vehicle, or driving erratically. However, certain demographics are more likely to be pulled over than others, and the consequences for drivers who are subject to a traffic stop vary significantly.

According to the Department of Justice, there are 19 million traffic stops per year. The data shows that African Americans are more likely than other racial groups to be pulled over, with 9.8 percent of black drivers experiencing a traffic stop annually. The data also shows that women are less likely than men to be pulled over. In addition, 18-24 year-old drivers are the most likely age group to have a police-initiated traffic stop, with the likelihood steadily decreasing with age. Since drivers under the age of 25 are less experienced behind the wheel, they often also pay higher insurance rates.

Not all drivers who are pulled over believe that their stop was justified. In fact, only 80.6 percent of all traffic stops are perceived by drivers to have a legitimate cause. Not surprisingly, drivers are more likely to perceive the stop as legitimate when police officers provide a reason for the stop (83.7 percent compared to 36.7 percent). Among all traffic stops, police officers provided a reason for the stop in 95.4 percent of cases.

Department of Justice data shows that police are more likely to give women a reason than men, and police are less likely to give Hispanics a reason than other racial groups. Additionally, both black drivers and Hispanic drivers are significantly less likely to believe they were pulled over justly even when the police officer provides a reason.

The outcomes of traffic stops vary by demographics as well. Among all traffic stops, only 12.7 percent resulted in no enforcement action. Instead, 36.1 percent of traffic stops led to a warning, 48.8 percent resulted in a ticket, and 3.7 percent ended in search or arrest (note: enforcement actions may not sum to total as respondents may be in more than one category).

While black drivers and white drivers have similar results from traffic stops, Hispanics are more likely than other races to get a ticket and less likely to get a warning. Hispanics are also the least likely racial group to have no enforcement action taken.

Since auto insurance rates are partially based on driving record, consequences such as getting a ticket or an arrest could also lead to higher premiums, raising the financial burden of driving for certain demographic groups.

In recent years, a growing body of research has investigated the effectiveness of body cameras in police-initiated contact, such as traffic stops. In 2016, only 47 percent of law enforcement agencies used body-worn cameras (BWCs), accounting for 119,000 BWCs nationwide. Among law enforcement agencies that use BWCs, more than 90 percent require their officers to turn the cameras on during traffic stops.

While there is currently no federal law governing the use of body cameras in police-community encounters like traffic stops, several state and local governments have passed legislation regarding their use in an effort to improve police and civilian safety, professionalism, and fairness.

To find the top reasons that drivers get pulled over, researchers at AutoInsuranceEZ.com analyzed data from the Department of Justice’s U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics Police-Public Contact Survey. In addition to ranking the reasons by how often they occurred, the researchers also analyzed the most likely outcomes (warning, ticket, search/arrest, or no action) and the perceived legitimacy of each reason. Here’s what they found.