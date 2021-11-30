 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle, tools stolen from Janesville construction firm, police say
alert

Vehicle, tools stolen from Janesville construction firm, police say

Janesville Police car stock photo

Burglars stole a company vehicle and tools from a Janesville construction company last week, police said. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Officers responded to JP Cullen & Sons around 5 a.m. last Tuesday, Nov. 23 for a report of a forced entry to one of the buildings on site, Janesville Police Lt. Joshua Norem said in a statement. An investigation is on-going into the break-in at the company located at 330 E. Delavan Drive. 

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-755-3100, or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics