Vehicle, tools stolen from Janesville construction firm, police say

Burglars stole a company vehicle and tools from a Janesville construction company last week, police said.
Officers responded to JP Cullen & Sons around 5 a.m. last Tuesday, Nov. 23 for a report of a forced entry to one of the buildings on site, Janesville Police Lt. Joshua Norem said in a statement. An investigation is on-going into the break-in at the company located at 330 E. Delavan Drive.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-755-3100, or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com.