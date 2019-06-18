Two vehicle thefts Monday and early Tuesday ended up with one car crashed in Madison and the other with a burglar taking an SUV after opening a Madison garage by using a door opener in an unlocked car in the driveway.
The theft ending in a crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Beld Street on the South Side, Madison police said.
"Two young men took off running after blowing a tire and crashing the stolen car into a curb," said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Fitchburg police were contacted since the car was stolen in their jurisdiction."
No description of the thieves was given.
The other theft was reported early Tuesday morning by residents living in the 400 block of Milky Way on Madison's Far East Side.
"The victims believed a masked burglar was able to access their home by using a garage door opener that was inside an unlocked car parked in the driveway," DeSpain said.
The tall and thin burglar wearing a black hooded sweatshirt was seen by a family member who was peaking through an ajar bedroom door.
"The burglar fled after taking keys to a Toyota RAV4," DeSpain said, "with the RAV4 taken during the break-in."
Stabbing at upscale off-campus apartment, 2 arrested, Madison police say
Two people were arrested early Sunday morning after one of the two allegedly stabbed a man in the stomach at The Hub, an upscale apartment building near the UW-Madison campus.
Stace Yaeger, 19, was tentatively charged with first-degree reckless endangerment while armed, and Alexander Xistris, 18, was tentatively charged with failure to aid a victim or report a crime, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man, woman found hiding in dog kennel after 100 mph car chase on Beltline, police say
A 24-year-old man suspected of stealing from multiple Walmarts who fled from police at more than 100 mph along the Beltline was arrested early Thursday after a K-9 helped officers find him and his passenger hiding in a dog kennel, Monona police said.
Officers arrested Grant Kamien, of Baraboo. His 23-year-old passenger, Tezrha Krueger, of Baraboo, was given a citation for resisting arrest and released.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Janesville man arrested on multiple drug charges, police say
An alleged drug dealer was arrested Sunday night in Janesville but not before putting up a fight with officers.
Jacob Bradley, 22, was taken to the Rock County Jail after police served a search warrant at his residence at 944 Bedford at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Janesville police said.
Read the whole story here.
Janesville Police Department
Man snatched cash from Memorial Union employee, arrested by UW police
A UW-Madison Memorial Union employee was shaken early Sunday morning when a man grabbed cash out of her hands and ran, but the man was arrested Monday afternoon, thanks to security cameras.
Delmont Moore, 23, Madison, was tentatively charged with robbery and resisting arrest-causing injury, UW-Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Police: Madison man stopped for driving 90 mph in McFarland arrested for 6th OWI
A Madison man driving at 90 mph early Monday morning was arrested by McFarland police for his alleged sixth operating while intoxicated offense.
Michael McComb, 40, Madison, was taken to the Dane County Jail following his arrest at about 1:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 51 near Siggelkow Road, the McFarland Police Department said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Charges brought against Madison men for drugs, guns and armed robbery
Three Madison men have been indicted in federal court in separate cases involving drugs, guns and armed robbery.
The indictments were returned Wednesday by a grand jury sitting in Madison.
Martell Norris, 37, Madison, was charged with one count of possessing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Charges brought against Madison men for drugs, guns and armed robbery
Willie Champ, 18, was charged with armed robbery, for allegedly robbing a Kwik Trip gas station in Oregon on May 24.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Uncomfortable comments made to kids led to man's arrest, Madison police say
A man allegedly making uncomfortable comments to young teens on the North Side Wednesday night, including a 13-year-old girl who found the man sitting on her porch, was arrested by Madison police.
Johnnie Wafford Jr., 41, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, trespassing and on outstanding warrants.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man allegedly punched woman in face, arrested after foot chase, Madison police say
A Sun Prairie man allegedly punched a woman in the face Downtown early Thursday morning, with a police officer seeing the man in the street before chasing after and arresting him.
Damari Richardson, 22, was tentatively charged with battery, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison woman gets 3 years prison in plea deal in fentanyl-laced heroin overdose death
A Madison woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reckless homicide charge for supplying the fentanyl-mixed heroin that caused the death of a friend last year and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Michelle L. Koch, 39, emotionally told Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and the family of David Burns that she was “truly sorry” for Burns’ death on June 10, 2018. In a statement read by her lawyer, she said she and Burns shared a common bond in grief, both having recently lost parents.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Jail
Madison woman sentenced to probation, jail after boyfriend shot father
Estranged from her family and with both of her parents arguing that a plea agreement was too lenient, a Madison woman was sentenced Monday to probation and jail for her part in an incident in which the woman’s boyfriend shot her father at her behest.
Under a joint agreement, Nicole Nelson (left), 36, pleaded guilty to being a party to substantial battery for the Feb. 3 shooting of her father by Nelson’s boyfriend during a fight between father and daughter outside a West Side apartment building. A more serious felony, being a party to first-degree reckless injury, was dismissed under the agreement.
Read the whole story here.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Fatal shooting during robbery in Fitchburg leads to 21-year prison sentence
A former Lone Rock man who, at age 17, shot a man to death during the robbery of three ounces of marijuana last year in a Fitchburg parking lot, was sentenced Monday to 21 years in prison.
Joshua B. McInnis (right), 19, told Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland that he was sorry for killing Julian J. Patterson, 20, during a robbery on March 12, 2018, in the parking lot of the New Fountains Apartments on Anton Drive in Fitchburg.
Read the whole story here.
Madison man pleads guilty to 3 felonies for Langdon Street attack that left woman severely injured
A man who was charged in February for a random attack on a woman as she walked alone on Langdon Street pleaded guilty Monday to three felonies.
Jerome R. Winslow, 22, of Madison, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of substantial battery for the Feb. 3 attack, which left the woman barely conscious, with a broken eye socket and a jaw that had to be rebuilt using titanium plates.
Read the whole story here.
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Madison man found guilty of attempted homicide in shooting of wife of woman he was having affair with
A man charged last year with shooting the wife of a woman with whom he was having an affair was found guilty Friday of attempted homicide.
A jury of eight men and four women deliberated for about two hours before finding Roy L. Yoakum, 37, of Madison, guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon for shooting Chaka Cabell in the chest on Nov. 11 outside the East Side home she shared with her wife, Lena Cabell. Yoakum also was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Read the whole story here.
Madison Police Department
Cab robber pleads guilty to federal charges
A Madison man arrested in January with four youths for a string of armed robberies last year pleaded guilty Wednesday to four federal charges.
Eric Clay, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery by threat of force or violence for the robbery of a Union Cab driver on Dec. 14, a robbery at a Stop-n-Go store in Sun Prairie also on Dec. 14, and the robbery of a Green Cab driver on Dec. 15.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
'Odd wording' in law leads to dismissal of felony sexual assault charge against former UW doctor
Dane County prosecutors dismissed a felony sexual assault charge against a former UW doctor Tuesday, agreeing with the doctor’s attorneys that a “poorly drafted” state law under which the charge was filed doesn’t apply to the facts of the case.
“The Legislature chose to use very odd wording in the statute,” Assistant District Attorney William Brown told Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, who agreed to dismiss the second-degree sexual assault charge against Dr. Michael Thom, 69.
Read the whole story here.
Fitchburg man arrested in May shooting that injured another, Madison police say
Madison police arrested a 19-year-old Fitchburg man Tuesday in connection with a May shooting on the West Side that injured another man.
Azad Sulieman, of Fitchburg, was arrested without incident Tuesday night on Great Gray Drive. He is tentatively charged with first-degree reckless endangerment.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Subscribe to Daily Headlines