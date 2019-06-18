Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

Two vehicle thefts Monday and early Tuesday ended up with one car crashed in Madison and the other with a burglar taking an SUV after opening a Madison garage by using a door opener in an unlocked car in the driveway.

The theft ending in a crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Beld Street on the South Side, Madison police said.

"Two young men took off running after blowing a tire and crashing the stolen car into a curb," said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Fitchburg police were contacted since the car was stolen in their jurisdiction."

No description of the thieves was given.

The other theft was reported early Tuesday morning by residents living in the 400 block of Milky Way on Madison's Far East Side.

"The victims believed a masked burglar was able to access their home by using a garage door opener that was inside an unlocked car parked in the driveway," DeSpain said.

The tall and thin burglar wearing a black hooded sweatshirt was seen by a family member who was peaking through an ajar bedroom door.

"The burglar fled after taking keys to a Toyota RAV4," DeSpain said, "with the RAV4 taken during the break-in."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.