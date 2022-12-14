 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Vehicle suspected in North Side gunshots found with bullets in plain view in it, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A vehicle suspected in gunshots on the North Side early Wednesday morning was found with bullets in plain view in it, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 2:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of Troy Drive on several reports of shots fired, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle flee the area at high speed, and it was located unoccupied with unfired rounds in plain view, Barnes said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

[Correction: The wrong side of Madison was used in an earlier version of this story.]

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mars rover catches first ever recording of Martian dust devil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics