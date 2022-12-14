Vehicle suspected in North Side gunshots found with bullets in plain view in it, Madison police say

A vehicle suspected in gunshots on the North Side early Wednesday morning was found with bullets in plain view in it, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 2:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of Troy Drive on several reports of shots fired, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.
Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle flee the area at high speed, and it was located unoccupied with unfired rounds in plain view, Barnes said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
[Correction: The wrong side of Madison was used in an earlier version of this story.]
