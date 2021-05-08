Vehicle struck, no injuries reported in 2 overnight Madison shootings, police say

A woman's vehicle was struck by a bullet early Saturday morning, but no injuries were reported in two overnight shootings, Madison police said.

The first shooting happened Friday around 9:45 p.m. on the Far East Side, police Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said in a statement. Police found five shell casings on the 700 block of Mesta Lane, he said, but no injuries were reported.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday — on the West Side — a woman was turning her vehicle onto Mineral Point Road from South Gammon Road and initially thought she heard fireworks, police Sgt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement. But after the woman inspected her vehicle at a gas station, she noticed it was hit by a bullet, Hannah said.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.